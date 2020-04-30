Valley Forge National Historical Park Wins 2020 Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

PHILADELPHIA (April 30, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the winners of the third annual “National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse” awards today. These awards recognize the innovative thinking and cooperation among federal agencies, states, tribes, local partners and developers that have led to noteworthy restoration and reuse of federal facility sites.

This year, a National Park Service Site won the award for excellence in re-use of a federal facility which is not a Superfund site, for the work at the Valley Forge National Historical Park Site located in Montgomery County and Chester County, Pennsylvania. The National Park Service is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Valley Forge Asbestos Release Site is a 112-acre area located in the center of the Valley Forge National Historical Park. The area was contaminated by activities of an asbestos insulation manufacturing plant that formerly operated on the property. In 2017, the National Park Service completed a long-term remedial cleanup action to excavate contaminated soil and sediment so the site could be re-opened. Now, the park is back in business conserving and interpreting the land associated with the 1777-78 winter encampment of Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army.

“By making the investment in environmental cleanup, the National Park Service has provided public access to a significant historical area in the center of the park’s forests, meadows and hiking trails,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This award recognizes the Park Service’s outstanding effort to help all Americans connect with this chapter in our history.”

The Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards cover four categories of federal facilities: (1) National Priorities List (NPL or Superfund) sites, (2) NPL Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) sites, (3) non-NPL BRAC sites, and (4) non-NPL (superfund) sites.

“This project is an excellent demonstration of the power of partnerships and the Park Service’s commitment to protect the important resources we hold in trust for park visitors,” said David Vela, National Park Service Deputy Director. “We’re proud of being able to reopen these formerly impaired lands to over 2.4 million annual visitors--providing enhanced recreational opportunities, expanding bicycle commuter options, and improving visitor access with greener travel patterns.”

EPA has ongoing cleanup and property transfer responsibilities at 174 federal facility NPL sites across the country, which are some of the largest and most complex sites within the Superfund program. The Trump Administration has made the Superfund program a top priority to advance the agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment. EPA’s Superfund Task Force is working to promote redevelopment and reuse of sites by encouraging investment in reuse outcomes.

For more information about the award, please visit www.epa.gov/fedfac/2020-national-federal-facility-excellence-site-reuse-awards

For more information about cleanups at federal facilities, please visit www.epa.gov/fedfac

