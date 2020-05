Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 18:05 Hits: 1

Scientists have discovered a layered perovskite that shows unusually high oxide-ion conductivity, based on a new screening method and a new design concept. Such materials are hard to come by, so the discovery of this material, the new method and design concept will make the realization of many environment-friendly technologies.

