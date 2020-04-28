The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Simulating borehole ballooning helps ensure safe drilling of deep-water oil, gas

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A device which simulates borehole ballooning, a detrimental side effect of deep-water drilling operations, is expected to ensure safe and efficient operations. If not prevented, borehole ballooning can lead to irreversible damage and serious drilling accidents, which can result in reservoir pollution and huge economic loss. In Review of Scientific Instruments, researchers present a device that can simulate this dangerous phenomenon in the hopes of preventing it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200428112531.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version