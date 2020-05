Articles

By cosmic standards the sun is extraordinarily monotonous. For the first time, the scientists compared the sun with hundreds of other stars with similar rotation periods. Most displayed much stronger variations. This raises the question whether the sun has been going through an unusually quiet phase for several millennia.

