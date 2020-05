Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:50 Hits: 6

The vast majority of money claimed through a clean air tax credit over the past decade were done by companies that had not been properly complying with its requirement, according to an internal government watchdog. The section 45Q tax credit...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/495526-government-probe-finds-companies-claiming-carbon-capture-tax-credit