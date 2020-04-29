To prevent antimicrobial resistance, vaccinate the world's kids

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 17:39 Hits: 4

Childhood vaccination may be a powerful tool in the fight against antimicrobial resistance in low- and middle-income countries, finds a new analysis. The study found that immunization with two common vaccines -- the pneumococcal conjugate and rotavirus vaccines -- significantly reduces the rates of acute respiratory infections and diarrhea among small children in these settings. And, with fewer children getting sick or severely sick, fewer are receiving antibiotic treatment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200429133955.htm