Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 21:12 Hits: 5

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require public companies to disclose climate risks posed by their activities. She wrote a letter to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton as the agency is...

