Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

The world's forests act as shields, keeping humans safe from coronaviruses and other diseases. Their destruction can unleash devastating consequences for global public health.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-deforestation-can-lead-to-more-infectious-diseases/a-53282244?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss