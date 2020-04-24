The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Holistic approach best for tackling nonmedical drug use, study finds

Health practitioners are constantly developing new ways to help those with drug and alcohol addictions wean themselves from their substance of choice. Most such programs have limited success, however. A new study finds that interventions that take a multidimensional approach -- tackling the biological, social, environmental and mental health obstacles to overcome while also addressing a person's substance use -- work best for those hoping to stop using drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200424132531.htm

