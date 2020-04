Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:26 Hits: 1

A team of engineers, material scientists, and physicists demonstrated how a new material -- a lead-free chalcogenide perovskite -- that hadn't previously been considered for use in solar cells could provide a safer and more effective option than others that are commonly considered.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200424132600.htm