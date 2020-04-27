The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New staining technique visualizes whole organs and bodies

A research team has established an optimized three-dimensional (3D) tissue-staining and observation technique based on existing tissue clearing technology. The study details how the new technique can be used to stain tissue and label cells in mouse brains, human brains, and whole marmoset bodies. This technique will allow detailed anatomical analysis and whole-organ comparisons between species at the cellular level.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200427091643.htm

