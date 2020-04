Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 11:58 Hits: 5

Men with a history of obesity in their late teens are, in adult life are more at risk of a blood clot (thrombus) in a leg or lung, according to a new study. The risk rises successively and is highest in those who were severely obese in adolescence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200429075848.htm