Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 15:42 Hits: 2

A group of more than 80 members of Congress is pushing for the inclusion of provisions to regulate a class of cancer-linked chemicals in future stimulus legislation dealing with infrastructure.The chemicals, known as PFAS, are also sometimes called...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/495022-lawmakers-push-for-inclusion-of-forever-chemical-regulation-in