Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 21:36 Hits: 4

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) independent board of science advisers had harsh words for an agency plan to limit the types of studies it considers when crafting regulations, saying the EPA had failed to justify the need for the policy....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/495115-epas-independent-science-board-says-secret-science-proposal-may