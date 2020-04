Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 22:30 Hits: 4

A coalition of more than 150 groups wrote to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to oppose a controversial memo in which the agency said it temporarily might not seek penalties against companies that don’t monitor their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/495136-more-than-150-groups-write-in-opposition-to-epa-coronavirus