Genomic secrets of scaly-foot snail from hydrothermal vents

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 15:25 Hits: 7

Researchers have decoded for the first time the genome of Scaly-foot Snail, a rare snail inhabited in what scientists called 'the origin of life'- deep-sea hydrothermal vents characterized with near-impossible living conditions. Unraveling the genome of this unique creature will not only shed light on how life evolved billions of years ago, but will also lay the foundation for the discovery of potential remedies offered by these ancient creatures.

