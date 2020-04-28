The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Genomic secrets of scaly-foot snail from hydrothermal vents

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Researchers have decoded for the first time the genome of Scaly-foot Snail, a rare snail inhabited in what scientists called 'the origin of life'- deep-sea hydrothermal vents characterized with near-impossible living conditions. Unraveling the genome of this unique creature will not only shed light on how life evolved billions of years ago, but will also lay the foundation for the discovery of potential remedies offered by these ancient creatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200428112522.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version