Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 15:25 Hits: 5

Higher yields and fewer weeds are possible if farmers sow wheat, maize, soy and other crops in more uniform spatial patterns, according to researchers. More precise sowing can also help reduce herbicide use and fertiliser runoff.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200428112533.htm