EPA Provides $1 million Grant to Help South Carolina Address Leaking Underground Petroleum Storage Tanks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 28, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $1 million in grant funding to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to assist in the cleanup of petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks (UST) throughout the state.

“The UST grant gives SCDHEC the flexibility to help address petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “SCDHEC is a strong partner and plays an important role in keeping our water resources safe.”

“We have a long and positive history of working closely with our EPA colleagues toward environmental protection, and we appreciate EPA’s continued support in those efforts” said SCDHEC Assistant Bureau Chief Donald L. Siron. “With this award, DHEC is able to defray the program costs for assessment and cleanup of UST petroleum releases across the state, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents of South Carolina.”

This grant will assist the state in developing, implementing and maintaining an effective underground storage tank program regarding the initial cleanup, completion and backlog reduction of non-remediated UST sites.

In 1986, Congress created the Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) Trust Fund to address petroleum releases from federally regulated underground storage tanks by amending Subtitle I of the Solid Waste Disposal Act.

