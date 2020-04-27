The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No superconductivity in nickelates? It's hydrogen's fault

Last summer, it was discovered that there are promising superconductors in a special class of materials, the so-called nickelates. However, it soon became apparent that these initially spectacular could not be reproduced by other research groups. Scientists have now found the reason for this: In some nickelates additional hydrogen atoms are incorporated into the material structure. This changes the electrical behavior of the material.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200427125117.htm

