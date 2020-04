Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 16:51 Hits: 2

The universe is full of billions of galaxies -- but their distribution across space is far from uniform. Why do we see so much structure in the universe today and how did it all form and grow? A 10-year survey of tens of thousands of galaxies has provided a new approach to answering this fundamental mystery.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200427125120.htm