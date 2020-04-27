Scientists unveil how general anesthesia works

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 16:52 Hits: 2

The discovery of general anesthetics -- compounds which induce unconsciousness, prevent control of movement and block pain -- helped transform dangerous operations into safe surgery. But scientists still don't understand exactly how general anesthetics work. Now, researchers have revealed how a general anesthetic called isoflurane weakens the transmission of electrical signals between neurons, at junctions called synapses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200427125200.htm