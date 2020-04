Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

A farmer in Iowa says he had to ordered his staff to terminate 7,500 pig pregnancies as a number of farmers across the country struggle to sell livestock amid a drop in demand for meat during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.The farmer...

