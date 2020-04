Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 19:54

A group of ranchers sued the Trump administration Monday over a rollback to an Obama-era water rule they argue is still too strict.At stake is the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, a rule President Trump repeatedly promised to deliver for farmers...

