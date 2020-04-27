U.S. EPA Reaches Settlement with Home Renovation Company for Lead-Based Paint Violations in San Diego

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 7

SAN DIEGO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with ProBuild Company LLC, for failing to comply with federal lead-based paint requirements. The firm, based in Dallas, Texas, will pay a $48,060 penalty for residential remodeling work in San Diego, California. The subcontractors hired to perform the work failed to comply with the Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule, which requires them to take steps to protect the public from exposure to lead.

“Exposure to lead-based paint is one of the most common sources of lead poisoning in children,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “It is important that contractors be EPA-certified and use lead-safe work practices when working on homes with lead-based paint.”

The violations pertained to work performed by ProBuild Company LLC and its subcontractors at multiple homes in the San Diego area. An EPA inspection found that ProBuild did not ensure the subcontractors it hired were EPA-certified to perform such work in pre-1978 housing where lead-based paint is assumed to be present. The company also failed to keep records indicating compliance with lead-safe work practices, failed to actually comply with some of those work practices, failed to provide owners with the required “Renovate Right” pamphlet, and failed to ensure that a certified renovator was involved in the lead-based paint renovations.

These enforcement actions reinforce EPA’s commitment to address childhood lead exposure. Though harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children below the age of six. Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned consumer use of lead-containing paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

The Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule was created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards that occur during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities, such as schools, that were built before 1978. The rule requires that individuals performing renovations be properly trained and certified and follow lead-safe work practices.

Learn about the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule and program: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program

Learn about certification and training requirements for renovation firms: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program-contractors

Report a lead-based paint violation: https://www.epa.gov/lead/pacific-southwest-lead-based-paint-tips-complaints

