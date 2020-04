Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 01:26 Hits: 0

The DNA repair-blocking drug adavosertib shrinks tumors in nearly one-third of patients in clinical trial data to be shared at the Society for Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200423212610.htm