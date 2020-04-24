Bose-Einstein condensate: Magnetic particles behave repulsively

Articles

Data transmission that works with magnetic waves instead of electric currents can be the basis for future information technologies. Some years ago, researchers reached a new quantum state of magnetic particles at room temperature -- a Bose-Einstein condensate. In a new study they show that the particles in the condensate behave repulsively, which leads to its stabilization. In this way, they resolve a long-standing contradiction between the theory and the experiment.

