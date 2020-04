Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:25 Hits: 0

The fundamental laws of physics are based on symmetries that, among other things, determine the interactions between charged particles. Using ultracold atoms, researchers have experimentally constructed the symmetries of quantum electrodynamics. They hope to gain new insights for implementing future quantum technologies that can simulate complex physical phenomena.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200424132550.htm