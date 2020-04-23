Breakthrough discovery in HIV research opens path to new, better therapies

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020

Cells infected with HIV make two forms of the virus's RNA. A new article finds a single nucleotide controls which version of viral RNA an infected cell makes; both forms are necessary for HIV to replicate. The critical nucleotide happens to be in a region of the HIV genome with low mutation rates. That placement makes it a promising target for new therapies, because the virus is less likely to develop resistance.

