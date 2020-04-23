The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Breakthrough discovery in HIV research opens path to new, better therapies

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Cells infected with HIV make two forms of the virus's RNA. A new article finds a single nucleotide controls which version of viral RNA an infected cell makes; both forms are necessary for HIV to replicate. The critical nucleotide happens to be in a region of the HIV genome with low mutation rates. That placement makes it a promising target for new therapies, because the virus is less likely to develop resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200423143131.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version