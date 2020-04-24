The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Syphilis eludes immune attack by altering a single gene

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Shuffling of DNA in a single gene might be why the syphilis bacteria can evade the immune system. The change alters a protein on its cell surface to create a distraction. People can become re-infected several times with syphilis because they can't develop immunity, Untreated syphilis can hide in the body for decades. Genomic findings on these evasive strategies may point to designs for vaccines to outwit syphilis' defenses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200424093604.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version