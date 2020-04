Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 17:04 Hits: 1

The Kem Kem beds in Morocco are famous for the spectacular fossils found there, including at least four large-bodied non-avian theropods, several large-bodied pterosaurs and crocodilians.

