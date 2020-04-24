The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New high-energy-density physics research provides insights about the universe

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have applied physics theory and calculations to predict the presence of two new phenomena -- interspecies radiative transition (IRT) and the breakdown of the dipole selection rule -- in the transport of radiation in atoms and molecules under high-energy-density (HED) conditions. The research enhances an understanding of HED science and could lead to more information about how stars and other astrophysical objects evolve in the universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200424093609.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version