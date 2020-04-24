New high-energy-density physics research provides insights about the universe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Researchers have applied physics theory and calculations to predict the presence of two new phenomena -- interspecies radiative transition (IRT) and the breakdown of the dipole selection rule -- in the transport of radiation in atoms and molecules under high-energy-density (HED) conditions. The research enhances an understanding of HED science and could lead to more information about how stars and other astrophysical objects evolve in the universe.

