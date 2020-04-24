Two steps closer to flexible, powerful, fast bioelectronic devices

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 19:07 Hits: 3

Researchers have designed biocompatible ion-driven soft transistors that can perform real-time neurologically relevant computation and a mixed-conducting particulate composite that allows creation of electronic components out of a single material. These have promise for bioelectronic devices that are fast, sensitive, biocompatible, soft, and flexible, with long-term stability in physiological environments such as the human body. In particular, they could facilitate diagnosis and monitoring of neurological disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200424150734.htm