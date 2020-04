Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 19:02 Hits: 3

The White House is using Arbor Day, which encourages people across the country to plant trees, to renew its push for joining the Trillion Trees initiative.The Trump administration has pushed to join the global initiative since January, but a House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/494546-arbor-day-spurs-renewed-push-to-join-1-trillion-trees-initiative