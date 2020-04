Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 20:40 Hits: 3

President Trump on Friday expressed opposition to banks’ unwillingness to fund certain fossil fuel projects, after two major banks announced this week that they wouldn’t directly support oil and gas drilling in the Arctic.After Sen. Dan...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/494568-trump-criticizes-banks-withholding-funds-from-certain-fossil-fuel