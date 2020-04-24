EPA Issues Order to Seal Shield, LLC in Orlando, Florida to Stop Selling Unregistered Pesticides and a Misbranded Pesticide Device

ATLANTA (April 24, 2020) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order (SSURO) to Seal Shield, LLC (Seal Shield) in Orlando, Florida, requiring the company to immediately halt the sale/distribution of unregistered pesticides and a misbranded pesticide device.

“EPA is committed to ensuring that citizens have access to safe and effective disinfectant products,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “By taking this action, EPA emphasizes how critical it is for companies to follow federal pesticide laws to protect human health.”

The SSURO is being issued to Seal Shield because it is selling products to hospitals and other healthcare providers using public health claims for protection against viruses and reduction of microbial growth leading to hospital acquired infections. In order for Seal Shield to make these claims, the products would need to be registered under Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). These products include, but are not limited to, computer external equipment, mobile devices and TV accessories. The SSURO further requires Seal Shield to stop the sale and distribution of the pesticide device ElectroClave UV Disinfection/Device Manager, because Seal Shield has made false or misleading claims that the device kills pathogens and is effective against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

Under FIFRA, products that claim to kill or repel bacteria or viruses on surfaces are considered pesticides and must be registered by EPA prior to distribution or sale. Public health claims can only be made for products that have been properly tested and are registered with EPA. The agency will not register a pesticide until it has been determined that it will not pose an unreasonable risk when used according to the label directions. Products not registered by EPA may be harmful to human health, cause adverse health effects, and may not be effective against the spread of viruses or other pathogens. While pesticide devices are not required to be registered, any efficacy claims made about devices must be supported by reliable scientific studies.

For additional information about pesticides, visit: http://www.epa.gov/pesticides/ .