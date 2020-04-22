The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spotting air pollution with satellites, better than ever before

Researchers have devised a method for estimating the air quality over a small patch of land using nothing but satellite imagery and weather conditions. Such information could help researchers identify hidden hotspots of dangerous pollution, greatly improve studies of pollution on human health, or potentially tease out the effects of unpredictable events on air quality, such as the breakout of a global pandemic.

