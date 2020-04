Articles

Scientists examining rocks older than 3 billion years discovered that the Earth's tectonic plates move around today much as they did between 2 and 4 billion years ago. The findings suggest that the continents settled into place and sustained life much earlier than previously thought, and give insights into plate tectonics on other planets.

