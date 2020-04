Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 16:24 Hits: 6

The Trump administration is considering the creation of a lending program to provide money for U.S. oil producers, which have seen falling prices in recent days. “One of the components we’re looking at is providing a lending facility for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/494507-treasury-considers-lending-program-for-oil-producers