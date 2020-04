Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 16:50 Hits: 6

A German research institute leading a year-long expedition to the Arctic said it will need to take a three-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.TheĀ Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research announced Friday that the RV...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/494509-arctic-mission-takes-three-week-pause-due-to-pandemic