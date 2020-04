Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 17:05 Hits: 4

Evolutionary biologists and paleontologists have reconstructed the evolution of the avian brain using a massive dataset of brain volumes from dinosaurs, extinct birds like Archaeopteryx and the great auk, and modern birds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200423130506.htm