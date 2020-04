Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 18:30 Hits: 4

Florida and Georgia archaeologists have discovered the location of Fort San Antón de Carlos, home of one of the first Jesuit missions in North America. The Spanish fort was built in 1566 in the capital of the Calusa, the most powerful Native American tribe in the region, on present-day Mound Key in the center of Estero Bay on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200423143045.htm