Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 15:02 Hits: 2

Being there in mid-March gave me a window into what it would have looked like had the US taken serious action from the start. It also nearly stranded me 5,000 miles from home.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/how-argentinas-strict-covid-19-lockdown-saved-lives