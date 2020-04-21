The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Segregation and local funding gaps drive disparities in drinking water

The fragmentation of water service in the US among thousands of community systems, most of which are small and rely on local funding, leaves many households vulnerable to water contamination or loss of service as droughts become more frequent, a new analysis finds. Households in low-income or predominantly minority neighborhoods face the highest risks. Making sure their taps don't run dry will require a fundamental re-evaluation of how water systems are managed and funded.

