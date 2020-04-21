Nearly half of US breathing unhealthy air; record-breaking air pollution in nine cities

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of air pollution on lung health is of heightened concern. A new report finds nearly half of the nation's population -- 150 million people -- lived with and breathed polluted air, placing their health and lives at risk. The 21st annual 'State of the Air' report finds that climate change continues to make air pollution worse, with many western communities again experiencing record-breaking spikes in particle pollution due to wildfires.

