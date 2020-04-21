Welcome to the House of Slytherin: Salazar's pit viper, a new green pit viper from India

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

During an expedition to Arunachal Pradesh in India, part of the Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, a new species of green pit viper Trimeresurus salazar with unique stripes and colouration patterns was discovered near Pakke Tiger Reserve. Scientists named the snake after J.K. Rowling's fictional character, the Parselmouth wizard and the founder of one of the houses in the magical school Hogwarts, Salazar Slytherin.

