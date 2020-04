Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The Florida Aquarium made a breakthrough discovery that could eventually save dying coral reefs, the aquarium announced Wednesday. Scientists at the aquarium in Tampa successfully reproduced cactus coral for the first time in human care, using...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/494125-florida-aquarium-makes-breakthrough-discovery-that-could-save-dying