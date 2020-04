Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 19:38 Hits: 2

Oil prices rose nearly 20 percent Wednesday, a sign of a stabilizing market after trading went into negative pricing for the first time in history at the start of the week.West Texas Intermediate settled at $13.78 per barrel, up from around $11...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/494173-oil-prices-begin-recovery-amid-pressure-to-finance-the-struggling