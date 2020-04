Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 17:44 Hits: 5

Recently, researchers developed a new electrode material for an electrochemical cell that can efficiently convert excess electricity and water into hydrogen. When demand for electricity increases, the electrochemical cell is reversible, converting hydrogen back into electricity for the grid. The hydrogen could also be used as fuel for heat, vehicles or other applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200421134405.htm