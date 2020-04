Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Discarded masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are posing a growing environmental hazard, according to some experts.A Louisiana State University microplastics expert told CNN that he is working on a survey gathering responses...

