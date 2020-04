Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 19:34 Hits: 5

 Instead of marches and rallies, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day will have Zoom calls and livestreams. The coronavirus has made it impossible for large crowds to gather safely, leaving activists to commemorate the event online.Many...

